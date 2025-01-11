Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Lessened by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,481 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 582.8% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.25.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $226.81 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $113.10 and a one year high of $258.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

