Scotiabank Comments on Dominion Energy FY2026 Earnings

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.62 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:D opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,481,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

