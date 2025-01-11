Scotiabank Comments on Entergy’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Entergy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.37.

Shares of ETR opened at $76.18 on Friday. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 8,268 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $616,090.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,444.48. This trade represents a 67.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,637. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 47.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,318,000 after buying an additional 1,981,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Entergy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,444,000 after buying an additional 1,354,355 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 185.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,804,000 after buying an additional 1,219,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,863,000 after acquiring an additional 787,367 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

