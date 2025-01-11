Scotiabank Comments on NextEra Energy FY2026 Earnings

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextEra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.87 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

NEE stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $77.27. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,388,000 after buying an additional 3,817,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 167.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,689 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,573,000 after purchasing an additional 851,873 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

