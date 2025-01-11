Scotiabank Comments on Southern Copper FY2026 Earnings

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Salazar forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southern Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.81.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $94.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after buying an additional 599,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

