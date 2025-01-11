Scotiabank Cuts Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $10.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.4% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 825,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 323,303 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,059,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.