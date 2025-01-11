Scotiabank Estimates Duke Energy FY2026 Earnings

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Duke Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.72 for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.23.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $90.09 and a 1 year high of $121.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.84%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.