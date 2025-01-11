Scotiabank Predicts EOG Resources FY2026 Earnings

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $12.80 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.71.

EOG opened at $131.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.29. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,411,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,140,338,000 after buying an additional 75,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,315,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,446,000 after acquiring an additional 180,755 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,098,000 after acquiring an additional 260,727 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,134 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $609,300,000 after purchasing an additional 403,676 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

