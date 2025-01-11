Scotiabank Predicts Murphy Oil’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.45 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.17.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $758.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,595,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 336,372 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 597.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 71,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 60,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

