Scotiabank Predicts Phillips 66 FY2026 Earnings

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Phillips 66 in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $13.20 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Phillips 66’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.63 EPS.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average of $130.50. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

