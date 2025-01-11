Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 617.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,393,000 after buying an additional 2,746,503 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,906,000 after acquiring an additional 993,694 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18,764.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 892,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,780,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,247,000 after acquiring an additional 633,072 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 655,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after purchasing an additional 489,519 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $171.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $186.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.10.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

