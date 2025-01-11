Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after buying an additional 158,679 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 47,081 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $55.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKWD shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,352,094. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $25,580.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,025.10. The trade was a 5.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,866 over the last three months. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

