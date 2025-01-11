Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 393.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 373.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 399.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Sony Group by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 83,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 66,894 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

