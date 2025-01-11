Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 373.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 399.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 83,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 66,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Report on SONY

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.