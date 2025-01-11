SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 229,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SLYG opened at $89.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $101.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.