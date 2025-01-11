SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056,023 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $250.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $199.09 and a 1-year high of $273.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

