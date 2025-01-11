StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Liberty Global Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of LBTYK opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
