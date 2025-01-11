StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of LBTYK opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1,159.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 64.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

