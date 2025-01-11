StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial cut Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $332.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,098,041.88. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 451.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

