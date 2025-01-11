StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $1.68 on Thursday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The technology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
