StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the technology company's stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $1.68 on Thursday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The technology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SigmaTron International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,124 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.87% of SigmaTron International worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

