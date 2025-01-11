T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,394 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after acquiring an additional 590,711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,667,000 after acquiring an additional 184,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. This represents a 40.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,969 shares of company stock worth $46,656,527 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.0 %

TMUS stock opened at $211.30 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $248.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $245.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

