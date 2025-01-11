Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $208.39 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $99.99 and a 52 week high of $222.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.23. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 35.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

