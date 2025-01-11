Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $174.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.34. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $171.69 and a fifty-two week high of $256.85.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

