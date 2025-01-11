The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Andersons were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Andersons by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 375.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 23.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,720,000 after acquiring an additional 124,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Andersons by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,692.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,455.73. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

