The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,840.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 63,463 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,640,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,299,000 after purchasing an additional 140,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,821 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.79 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $129.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

