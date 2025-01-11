The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Holdings Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $1,860,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,392.28. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.66 and a 1 year high of $166.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on THG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

