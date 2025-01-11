TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Position Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 31,352 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.03 per share, with a total value of $4,452,924.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,674,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,803,953.66. The trade was a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $769,172.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,870.30. This represents a 43.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 600,647 shares of company stock worth $86,815,728 and have sold 65,624 shares worth $9,314,671. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TKO stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $149.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.31. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -334.05 and a beta of 1.07.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

