TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in TotalEnergies by 1,176.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,820,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.1 %

TTE stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.95.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.