Truist Financial Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,004.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,037.33.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $696.88 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $691.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $751.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $962.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

