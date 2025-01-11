Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Lessened by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,187.78. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,252 shares of company stock worth $26,096,928. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $560.32 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $638.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $605.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.77.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

