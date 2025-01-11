Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $188.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $156.37 and a 1 year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

