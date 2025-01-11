Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,132,000. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,111,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.55 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.67.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.