Ventum Cap Mkts Has Bearish Estimate for EXK FY2026 Earnings

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXK. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $931.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.