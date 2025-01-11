W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Decreased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 250.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 50 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,053.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,140.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,043.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $826.55 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.98 by ($0.11). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.78% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.23%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,117.84, for a total value of $10,705,553.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,021.36. This trade represents a 68.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.03, for a total value of $150,753.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $814,070.25. This trade represents a 15.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,406 shares of company stock valued at $11,634,643 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,140.56.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

