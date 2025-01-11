Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Acquires 441 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

