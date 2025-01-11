Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 16,100 Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 312,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,110,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 268,896 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 3.15. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 805,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $3,727,937.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,197,136 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,739.68. The trade was a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,072. The trade was a 43.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 776,791 shares of company stock worth $5,139,699 and have sold 1,862,899 shares worth $12,201,707. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

