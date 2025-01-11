Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 9,003 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after buying an additional 8,638,865 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,781,000 after buying an additional 6,566,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,435,000 after buying an additional 2,911,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2,400.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,280,000 after buying an additional 2,889,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.64.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.18.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

