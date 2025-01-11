Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Maplebear by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 676,605 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 272,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 176,137 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,922,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CART. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $921,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,803,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,047,510.42. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $109,960.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,738.02. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,404. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maplebear stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($20.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

