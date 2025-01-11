Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Buys New Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMF. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

CMF stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

