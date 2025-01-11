Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 53.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 45.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 59,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 39.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $1,542,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of F opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

