Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Has $259,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Melius Research began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LOW opened at $247.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.23 and a 200 day moving average of $253.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.55 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

