Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $613.44 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $473.89 and a 1-year high of $648.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $593.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.