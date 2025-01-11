Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 51,946 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,172,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 386,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $11.23 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $952.48 million, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVXL

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.