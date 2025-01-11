Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Sells 28 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $976.81.

Equinix Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $899.83 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $941.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $870.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total value of $89,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,854,454. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total transaction of $1,456,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,966 shares in the company, valued at $18,419,399.88. This trade represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,218 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

