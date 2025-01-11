Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 335,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 23,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $67.39 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $138.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

