What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for MongoDB FY2026 Earnings?

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of MongoDB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.64.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $245.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 1.25. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.09.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock worth $8,427,806 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

