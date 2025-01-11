What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for MPC FY2026 Earnings?

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $13.05 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $35.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $142.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $130.54 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $897,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,124.90. This trade represents a 6,666.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.