What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for nCino FY2026 Earnings?

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for nCino in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst N. Altmann forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for nCino’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

nCino Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NCNO opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -191.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in nCino by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 3.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 4.5% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,043,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,874,337.47. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $136,169.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,064.60. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,472,665 shares of company stock worth $342,379,155. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.