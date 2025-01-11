What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for AG FY2026 Earnings?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.38 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

AG opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 18.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 683,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 104,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 103,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 17.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 558,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 83,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -3.70%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

