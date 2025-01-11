What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for B2Gold FY2026 Earnings?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.28 million. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTG. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,553 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 25.1% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 101,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.57%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

