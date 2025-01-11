What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for BRP FY2026 Earnings?

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share.

Get BRP alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on BRP from C$101.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on BRP from C$93.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on BRP from C$92.00 to C$82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.83.

BRP Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$73.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75. BRP has a 12-month low of C$65.32 and a 12-month high of C$102.46.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.